Man arrested after fatal pedestrian collision in Northampton road

The man who died at the scene of a Northampton collision with a car has been confirmed by Northants Police as a 45-year-old from the town.

He died at the scene despite being treated by a medical team for his injuries.

The collision had taken place in Kettering Road in the Kingsley area of Northampton just before 9pm last night Saturday, October 2.

The incident happened in Kettering Road, Kingsley Park Terrace

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision in Kettering Road, Kingsley in Northampton.

"At 9pm on Saturday, October 2, a black VW Urban Fox 55 was in collision with a pedestrian.

"As a result of the collision, the pedestrian - a 45-year-old man from Northampton – was treated by paramedics and doctors, however sadly died at the scene.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have captured any point of the incident on CCTV or dash-cam footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 511 of 02/10/21."

A 43-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.