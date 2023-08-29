News you can trust since 1897
Man arrested after car collisions in Finedon street

The man was arrested in Orchard Road
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read

A 25-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Finedon’s Orchard Road in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday).

Residents called emergency services to the residential road after a car collided with other cars which were parked in the street.

Two men in their 20s were taken to Kettering General Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

file picturefile picture
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident occurred shortly before 2.30am on Monday, August 28 in Orchard Road, Finedon.

"A silver VW Polo collided with two parked cars. Two men in their 20s were taken to Kettering General Hospital with injuries.

"One of them – a 25-year-old man from Finedon – was arrested.”