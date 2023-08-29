A 25-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Finedon’s Orchard Road in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday).

Residents called emergency services to the residential road after a car collided with other cars which were parked in the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men in their 20s were taken to Kettering General Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

file picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident occurred shortly before 2.30am on Monday, August 28 in Orchard Road, Finedon.

"A silver VW Polo collided with two parked cars. Two men in their 20s were taken to Kettering General Hospital with injuries.