Man and boy sought refuge in Kettering petrol station after being threatened with knife in park

A group of people in a Kettering town centre park have been threatened with a knife and two of them chased to the safety of a nearby petrol station.

Staff at the Morrison’s Petrol Station in Northfield Avenue helped a boy and a man after they sought shelter in the forecourt shop close to Meadow Road Park at about 11.05am on Wednesday (October 16).

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “At around 11.05am on Wednesday, October 16, Northamptonshire Police received a 999 call from a petrol station in Northfield Avenue, reporting a man and a teenage boy had sought refuge there after being chased from Meadow Park Road by a man with a knife.

“Staff locked the store’s doors and the suspect then left the area on a red mountain bike.

Northants Police file picture/National World

“Anyone who saw any part of the incident, or has information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 24000618265 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”

• An 18-year-old Essex man arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.