Man, 70, seriously injured after crash near Kettering between A43 and Mawsley
The crash happened yesterday (Monday, December 19)
A man in his 70s has been seriously injured following a crash between two cars on the road between Mawsley and the A43.
The incident took place in Mawsley Road when a red Toyota Yaris car travelling towards the A43 collided with a grey BMW M Sport travelling in the opposite direction.
Witnesses are being sought after the Yaris driver was seriously injured.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The driver of the Yaris – a man in his 70s - was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries. The driver of the BMW – a man in his 40s – sustained minor injuries.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000740022.