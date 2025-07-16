Police are appealing for witnesses following a five-vehicle collision on the A605 between Elton and Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the single carriageway at about 12.45pm on Monday (July 14).

A white BMW 320 was heading towards Peterborough when it was in collision with a Scania lorry heading in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further collision then involved the lorry with a red Ford Focus, a red Mercedes Vito and a black Skoda Octavia.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision

The driver of the BMW, a 64-year-year-old man from Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Mercedes, a woman in her 60s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Jamie Cooper from the Road Policing Unit said: “Out thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who tragically lost his life in this collision.

"Family are being supported by our family liaison officers.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of the vehicles in the run up to it.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it online or call 101 quoting reference 239 of 14 July.