Man, 46, with links to Rushden wanted by police for alleged racist outburst

46-year-old Calvin White is wanted by Northants Police in connection with an incident of alleged racially aggravated public order.

Police are asking for people with information concerning his whereabouts to come forward.

A force spokesman said: “Calvin White has links to the Rushden area and is wanted in connection with an incident of alleged racially aggravated public order in Rushden in April.

“Anyone who has seen White or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Those who can help police with their investigation are asked to quote incident number 25000230202 when providing any information.