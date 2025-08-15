Man, 46, arrested after attempted knifepoint robbery in Northamptonshire village alleyway

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery in an alleyway in Earls Barton on Wednesday, August 13.

At around 11pm and midnight on Wednesday, a man in his 30s was approached by another man in an alleyway between Churchill Road and Wellingborough Road.

The victim was told to empty his pockets at knifepoint – but he ran off and nothing was stolen.

Police have since arrested a man they believe to be connected to the crime, however are still looking for witnesses who may have seen the incident.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “A 46-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Wellingborough Road or Churchill Road between the relevant times on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Those who are able to help police with their investigation are asked to quote incident number 25000476711 when providing any information.