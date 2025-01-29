Man, 38, with links to the Corby area wanted by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Alan Whitehead, who has links to the Corby area.

Officers would like to speak to the 38-year-old in connection with an allegation that he has breached a court-imposed restraining order.

Anyone who has seen Whitehead or knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).

Please quote incident number 24000668678 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.