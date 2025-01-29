Man, 38, with links to the Corby area wanted by police

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 29th Jan 2025, 10:31 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 10:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Alan Whitehead, who has links to the Corby area.

Officers would like to speak to the 38-year-old in connection with an allegation that he has breached a court-imposed restraining order.

Anyone who has seen Whitehead or knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).

Please quote incident number 24000668678 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice