Man, 32, charged with FIVE Wellingborough new year attempted burglary offences
He appeared in court yesterday
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 32-year-old man has been charged with five offences after incidents in central Wellingborough earlier this month.
Huwie Langdon, of no fixed abode, has been charged with five counts of attempted burglary from homes in two terraced streets.
The charges relate to incidents in Grove Street and College Street covering the period from January 2 to January 8.
Langdon appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (January 11) and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 22.