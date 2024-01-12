Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 32-year-old man has been charged with five offences after incidents in central Wellingborough earlier this month.

Huwie Langdon, of no fixed abode, has been charged with five counts of attempted burglary from homes in two terraced streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges relate to incidents in Grove Street and College Street covering the period from January 2 to January 8.