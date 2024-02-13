Man, 29, charged with supplying heroin and cocaine after raid at Kettering address

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 29-year-old man will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month (March) after being charged in connection with the supply of Class A drugs in Kettering.

Jakub Malinowski, of no fixed address, was arrested at an address in Queen Eleanor Court in Rutland Street, Kettering following the execution of a search warrant by Northamptonshire Police on Thursday, February 1.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – cocaine – and one count of possession with intent to supply Class A – heroin.