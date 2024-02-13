News you can trust since 1897
Man, 29, charged with supplying heroin and cocaine after raid at Kettering address

He was arrested at an address in Queen Eleanor Court
By Alison Bagley
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:02 GMT
A 29-year-old man will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month (March) after being charged in connection with the supply of Class A drugs in Kettering.

Jakub Malinowski, of no fixed address, was arrested at an address in Queen Eleanor Court in Rutland Street, Kettering following the execution of a search warrant by Northamptonshire Police on Thursday, February 1.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – cocaine – and one count of possession with intent to supply Class A – heroin.

Malinowski appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 2 where he was remanded in custody until Friday, March 15 when he will appear before Northampton Crown Court.