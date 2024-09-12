‘Mammoth task’ ahead for Glenvale Park Care Home as staff set to climb Snowdon for Wellingborough dementia charity

Staff at Glenvale Park Care Home in Wellingborough are set to take on the task of climbing Snowdon to raise funds for Dementia Sings Out.

Staff from the care home in the Juniper Grove of the new-build estate will take on the challenge on March 29 next year, and are now seeking sponsorships as they prepare for the 1,085m climb.

Louise Clarke, lifestyle manager at Glenvale Park Care Home, said: "Staff will be taking on the mammoth task of climbing Snowdon to raise money for Dementia Sings Out.

“Our residents and staff attend every Thursday at Compass church either in person or virtually and it is an activity that is very popular. We want to raise money for them to say thank you for all the hard work the volunteers put in to keep this amazing morning going.

“Everyone that goes says how much joy it brings them.”

Louise, along with home manager Carley, deputy Catherine, front of house manager Kelly, regional support manager Sean, head of housekeeping Steven and senior carer Dani will scale Wales’ highest peak in the spring for the charity they called ‘amazing.’

Dementia Sings Out (DSO) was launched in 2019 by Ruth Bowe as a side project of Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir.

The inspiration came after Ruth saw the BBC One programme ‘Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure’, and brought the idea closer to home.

It is a non-profit organisation which hopes to ‘encourage people of all ages and abilities to meet on a weekly basis to sing uplifting and inspirational songs’, meeting up every Thursday morning at Compass Church in Wellingborough.

Glenvale Park Care Home opened its doors on April 22 and offers ‘first class residential and dementia care’ for up to 66 residents, many of whom are regular attendees to the Dementia Sings Out sessions.

Those looking to donate are asked to contact Louise or a member of the Glenvale Park Care Home management team on 01933 420844.