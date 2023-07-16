Unbelievably, some motorists are driving up verges to try to bypass the roadworks. Image: Rockingham Village Facebook page

A road between Corby and Rutland could be closed until at least Wednesday.

The A6003 is shut half way down Rockingham Hill as Anglian Water try to fix a persistent leak.

The route, used by thousands of vehicles travelling north from Corby and beyond every day, shut suddenly on Thursday evening, with no notice given to villagers.

And although there are signs in place marking out the road closure, dozens of vehicles are still trying to get through.

There is a diversion in place which runs up Rockingham Road, Gretton Brook Road, Steel Road and on to the A43, but many commuters are instead choosing to use the Gretton / Lyddington or Cottingham routes which is causing some congestion at times through the villages.