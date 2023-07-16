News you can trust since 1897
Major route north of Corby through Rockingham shut to fix water leak

Rockingham is impassable
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 16th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST
Unbelievably, some motorists are driving up verges to try to bypass the roadworks. Image: Rockingham Village Facebook page
Unbelievably, some motorists are driving up verges to try to bypass the roadworks. Image: Rockingham Village Facebook page

A road between Corby and Rutland could be closed until at least Wednesday.

The A6003 is shut half way down Rockingham Hill as Anglian Water try to fix a persistent leak.

The route, used by thousands of vehicles travelling north from Corby and beyond every day, shut suddenly on Thursday evening, with no notice given to villagers.

And although there are signs in place marking out the road closure, dozens of vehicles are still trying to get through.

There is a diversion in place which runs up Rockingham Road, Gretton Brook Road, Steel Road and on to the A43, but many commuters are instead choosing to use the Gretton / Lyddington or Cottingham routes which is causing some congestion at times through the villages.

The works permit to keep Rockingham Hill shut runs out on Wednesday. It’s hoped the work might not take that long but previous roadworks on the hill has over-run by some days.

