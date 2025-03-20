Major phone and internet provider shuts Kettering town centre store telling customers to drive to Rushden Lakes
Kettering EE customers who have been used to popping into the Gold Street store will now have to travel to nearby towns to access in-person services.
Part of the Newlands Centre, the EE and BT-branded shop has closed with notices in the windows saying the store has a ‘new home’ at Rushden Lakes – ‘a 20 minute drive away’.
A QR code displayed in the Gold Street premises takes customers to a page where they can book appointments at Rushden Lakes, Wellingborough, Corby or Market Harborough.
Wellingborough’s store has been described as ‘three miles’ away, Corby ‘13.3miles’, with Rushden Lakes given a drive time of 20 minutes.
EE was formed in 2010, when Orange and T-Mobile merged, and was subsequently taken over by BT.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.