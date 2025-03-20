Major phone and internet provider shuts Kettering town centre store telling customers to drive to Rushden Lakes

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Kettering EE customers who have been used to popping into the Gold Street store will now have to travel to nearby towns to access in-person services.

Part of the Newlands Centre, the EE and BT-branded shop has closed with notices in the windows saying the store has a ‘new home’ at Rushden Lakes – ‘a 20 minute drive away’.

A QR code displayed in the Gold Street premises takes customers to a page where they can book appointments at Rushden Lakes, Wellingborough, Corby or Market Harborough.

Wellingborough’s store has been described as ‘three miles’ away, Corby ‘13.3miles’, with Rushden Lakes given a drive time of 20 minutes.

EE was formed in 2010, when Orange and T-Mobile merged, and was subsequently taken over by BT.

