A £14.6 million Extra Care scheme which will provide 65 new homes for the community in Oundle has celebrated a major construction milestone.

Roman Court, a flagship scheme for Housing 21, has reached its highest point and the development partners gathered on-site to celebrate the achievement.

Representatives from Housing 21, Deeley Construction, North Northants Council, Osbornes Quantity Surveyors and Saunders Boston Architects attended a topping out ceremony at the development.

It is expected to be completed in April 2026 and will provide 24 one-bedroom and 41 two-bedroom apartments, which will be available for people aged 55 and over to rent and buy through shared ownership.

It is expected to generate more than 30 jobs for the local area once operational and will offer accessible homes designed to support independent living for older people, with tailored on-site care and support.

Roman Court has been supported with £5,730,000 of Homes England grant funding.

It will see residents benefit from a wide range of communal facilities, including a lounge, activity room, laundry, gardens and a guest room.

Additional facilities will also be available for use by the wider local community, including a café and hair salon.

The scheme reflects Housing 21’s ongoing commitment to delivering safe, quality and affordable properties for older people, empowering them to live independently with on-site care or support.

With a focus on comfort, independence and well-being, Roman Court is set to become a vibrant hub for residents and the wider community.

Bridget Faughnan-Bing, director of development and delivery at Housing 21, said: “We are really pleased to see the progress being made at our 65-apartment Extra Care scheme in Oundle and the achievement of this significant milestone.

“The scheme will provide much-needed social rent and shared ownership housing for local people over the age of 55.”

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northants Council, said: “I’m really passionate about schemes that deliver both independence and dignity to people in their latter years so I was delighted to attend the ‘topping out’ event at Roman Court and find out more about how this exciting asset for the local community is progressing.

"As a council, we are committed to supporting the development of more schemes like this across North Northamptonshire to help people to live independently as they grow older.”

The scheme in Oundle is being delivered by Midlands-based Deeley Construction in partnership with Housing 21.

Eleanor Deeley, joint managing director at Deeley Group, said: “This is the sixth project we have delivered with Housing 21 and reflects how our partnership continues to hit new heights.

“This marks a major milestone for Roman Court and the work of our team on site as we create valuable and important homes for the community in Oundle.”