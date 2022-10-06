Major Kettering road to close over weekend for repairs

A major Kettering through route will close overnight this weekend for emergency repairs to a gas mains.

Part of the A6 Barton Road near Wicksteed Park will shut from Saturday, October 8 from 5pm and is due to re-open at Sunday, October 9 at 8pm.

Engineers have found a leak in the mains supply in the centre of the carriageway close to the Barton Road bridge.

A statement released to councillors said: “A further leak has been identified in the [gas] main located under the centre of carriageway (at this same location).

"Unfortunately to effect the repair and subsequent reinstatement a full closure of Barton Road will be required.

"Due to the urgent nature and whilst we are able to have some input to avoid this requiring full emergency response we have agreed with Cadent Gas that they can carry out this closure this coming weekend (October, 8 and 9, 2022).

“The closure will be installed at 5pm Saturday evening with the works to be carried out through the night.

"Reinstatement will take place Sunday morning however due to the category of street and it’s construction it will take eight hours for the reinstatement to cure before the road can be reopened to traffic which is planned to be on until approximately 8pm Sunday evening.”

What if I smell gas outside my house?

If you smell gas outside your home, you should call the National Gas Emergency Service number on 0800 111 999 as soon as possible. Refrain from lighting any naked flames in the area and wait for an emergency gas engineer to attend and investigate the problem.

