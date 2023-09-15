News you can trust since 1897
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Major delays around Eurohub roundabout in Corby after cement lorry incident

Traffic is moving very slowly
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:28 BST
There is queuing traffic around the Eurohub roundabout. Image: GoogleThere is queuing traffic around the Eurohub roundabout. Image: Google
There is queuing traffic around the Eurohub roundabout. Image: Google

Large queues of traffic have formed along the A43 after an incident involving a cement lorry this afternoon.

The lorry is currently on its side with dry material spilled onto the road. There are recovery cranes in place but the removal is expected to take some time.

It is not yet known whether there were any injuries.

Vehicles are queueing from the Holiday Inn roundabout to the Little Stanion Eurohub roundabout as well as westbound on the A6116 between Stanion and Corby.

The is also slow-moving traffic northbound on the A43 bypass between Barford Bridge and the Eurohub.

The emergency services have arrived on the scene to help get the traffic moving.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

