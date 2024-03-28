Main roads in Wellingborough town centre to close for urgent repairs
Drivers face disruption with the closure of two roads in Wellingborough town centre next week.
Road closures will be in place in Sheep Street and Silver Street from Tuesday (April 2).
Information published about the forthcoming closure states the roads will be closed for seven days from April 2 for ‘urgent carriageway repairs.’
It says the essential maintenance works are to improve the condition and structural stability of the carriageway and improve safety.
The works will include removal of blocks, carriageway resurfacing, ironwork adjustments and renewal of road markings.
A diversion will be in place while the work is carried out, with drivers advised to allow extra time for their journey.
Efforts will be made to keep any disruption to a minimum.
Visit the Wellingborough Town Council website for more details about next week’s roadworks and the diversions which will be in place.