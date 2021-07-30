Main road to Kettering estate to close for two weeks for bridge repairs

A busy Kettering road will be closed to traffic for a fortnight to allow specialist structure and surfacing contractors to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing works.

Working on behalf of Northamptonshire Highways, the closure of Deeble Road bridge will start on Monday (August 2), and should be completed by Sunday, August 15 - weather permitting.

To allow continued access to the park, the access the road will be closed on the east side of bridge with the road barriered at the roundabout at the Southgate Drive junction .

Deeble Road Bridge

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to cross the bridge via dedicated footpath but cyclists will be asked to dismount.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Highways said: "We are aware that Deeble Road Bridge is a key access point to the town and the range of businesses and services on offer and we planned the works to take the least amount of time and to minimise the disruption to the public.

"To ensure the health and safety of the workforce and the public the works will be carried out under a road closure. Access to residents and businesses will be maintained at all times via the diversion route.

"We do understand that the closure will be inconvenient but works can only be completed safely and efficiently with this in place. We hope any inconvenience will be tolerated for the duration of the works."

The road bridge was partially closed in November 2020

Work will take place from 8am to 6pm every day on the structure, waterproofing and resurfacing works. Adverse weather could affect the programme of resurfacing.

During the closure, a diversion has been agreed and will be signed throughout the duration of the site works.

Drivers should use Warkton Lane, Barton Road and Windmill Avenue from both east and west directions to access the town.

Stagecoach will provide a full bus service for all of Ise Lodge by coming in from the Warkton Lane side. The closure does not affect St John's Road or St Catherine’s Road.

The diversion is just over three and a half miles

The bus stops on Windmill Avenue and the stop in the dip of Deeble Road will be suspended and passengers have been asked to use the nearest alternative bus stop.