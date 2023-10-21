The stretch of the A6003 between Uppingham Community College and Spring Back Way will be shut during the coming days. Image: Google

A major route north out of Corby will be closed from Monday (October 23) meaning motorists will have to follow diversions.

The A6003 will be shut to through-traffic at Red Hill on London Road, between Lyddington Road turn and Old School Mews, for repairs to a crash barrier that protects hundreds of children walking to and from Uppingham Community College each day.

A large stretch of the barrier was destroyed after a farm vehicle crashed into it several weeks ago so Rutland Council has chosen to undertake vital repairs during half term week when traffic will be lighter.

It’s estimated the road will be shut from Monday and will reopen on Friday.

The official diversion route for traffic heading from Oakham to Corby and return will be via the A47, A43 and A427.

Diversions must follow roads that have the same classification as the one being closed. They are needed to make sure heavy goods vehicles and other traffic are not directed along unsuitable routes, such as roads with weight restrictions.

While the London Road section of the A6003 in Uppingham is closed, the R1 bus from Uppingham to Corby will be diverted from North Street East, via Seaton Road to Lyddington. Anyone wishing to use this service who would normally catch the bus between Uppingham’s North Street East and Lyddington will need to use the designated bus stop on North Street East.

For the return journey from Corby to Melton, the bus will follow the reverse route and will collect passengers for all stops from Uppingham to Melton Mowbray on the opposite side of the road on North Street East (Co-op side). Bus drivers will be keeping an eye out for anyone waiting at the usual bus stop.