Main road out of Corby remains closed as Anglian Water work continues

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The closure of a main road out of Corby is continuing after Anglian Water dug a deep trench across the A6003 in Rockingham.

The official diversion through Cottingham has taken lorries through country lanes to rejoin the main road.

Blocked off at the top of Rockingham Hill to the Gretton/Cottingham crossroads, the work is due to be completed on March 7.

One villager said: “The longer it’s closed the better. It’s really nice and quiet at the moment.”

Anglian Water have been contacted for comment.

