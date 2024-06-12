Main road on Kettering estate to face closures for resurfacing works
Deeble Road will be shut between St Catherine’s Road and St John’s Road this weekend, with further high friction surfacing works taking place at the end of the month.
North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) website says the works will be carried out under a full closure from 8am to 6pm on June 15 and June 16, and then again on June 29.
Advance warning signs by the roadside say the road will be closed from 8am to 4pm this weekend.
A signed diversion route will be in place, taking motorists around Warkton Lane, Barton Road and Windmill Avenue.
NNC’s website said: “Any residents and businesses will remain accessible if they fall within the works extents.
"However please expect delays and plan your journeys accordingly. The works area will be completely segregated with barriers extending across driveways.”