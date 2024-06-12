Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A section of a main road on Kettering’s Ise Lodge estate will face weekend closures for resurfacing works.

Deeble Road will be shut between St Catherine’s Road and St John’s Road this weekend, with further high friction surfacing works taking place at the end of the month.

North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) website says the works will be carried out under a full closure from 8am to 6pm on June 15 and June 16, and then again on June 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advance warning signs by the roadside say the road will be closed from 8am to 4pm this weekend.

A section of Deeble Road will be closed.

A signed diversion route will be in place, taking motorists around Warkton Lane, Barton Road and Windmill Avenue.

NNC’s website said: “Any residents and businesses will remain accessible if they fall within the works extents.