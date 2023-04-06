Main road into Kettering closed for 10 days and nights for railway bridge repairs

A main route in and out of Kettering is due to be closed for 10 days and nights to allow for repairs to a railway bridge.

Network Rail has applied for the temporary closure so workers can rectify damage to the Northampton Road brick bridge after it was hit by lorries.

Despite clear warning signs to use the centre of the road and high signs in metric and imperial measurements, the arched bridge has had bricks dislodged from the structure.

Northampton Road bridge will be repaired during 10 nights of closures to one of Kettering's main routes into the town

The road is scheduled to be closed for 10 days and nights starting tomorrow (Friday) from 6pm and will reopen on Monday, April 17, at 5am.

Warning signs above the bridge show a height restriction of 12ft 9in and 3.9m.

Confusingly, yellow signs warning of the closure have been placed as vehicles approach Lake Avenue indicating that the stretch of road to Bowhill to Lake Avenue is to be closed.

Motorists will be diverted to use Rothwell Road instead but pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to access the pavement.

Warning signs have not been placed before the Northampton Road bridge

Steve Hopkinson, route director for Network Rail, said, “We’re sorry for the disruption which these essential bridge repairs will cause. Our teams will be working around the clock to complete the work as quickly as possible. Northampton Road in Kettering will be closed to vehicles and a will be in place from 6pm Friday, April 7, until 5am Monday, April 17.

"Our work is in the road and so pedestrians and cyclists will have access. There may be some short delays to pedestrians while critical work is carried out but we will have marshals on site to keep everyone safe at all times.”

One KLV resident who contacted this paper had received a letter apologising for the work.

They said: “To be honest, if the bridge needs repairing then the school holidays is probably as good a time as any, as there is less traffic around. It will however cause chaos for any traffic going into town because with that road shut it will just congest even further the already busy alternatives of hospital hill (Rothwell Road) and the A509 Pytchley Road.”

Warning signs tell drivers of high vehicles to move into the middle of the road

