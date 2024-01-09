Main hall floor renovation sparks joy at community centre in Corby
and live on Freeview channel 276
Management committee members and staff at Corby’s Beanfield Community Centre are celebrating after working hard between Christmas and New Year to get their main hall floor renovated.
Cllr Alison Dalziel, Cllr Martyn Reuby, Cllr Ross Armour, Karen Safo and David McGuinness all worked together to get the floor completely renovated within the short time period.
The floor at the community centre had begun to show its age which led the group to put a project plan together to get the floor spruced up.
Cllr Dalziel said: “The two thirds of the middle of the floor looked really dull and just scratched and the varnish that had been on there had worn away.
“They gave us a budget of £1,200 and with that we put a project plan together and rented a sander from Market Harborough Tool Hire.
“So we spent a day and a half just sanding and then we spent four days varnishing. We finished it on New Year’s Eve and left it to dry for two days.
“We’re over the moon with it. The whole place looks brighter.”
Since the work has been done, users of the centre have been quick to compliment the work that the group have done.
Cllr Dalziel said: “Some of the service users have given us some really lovely feedback.
“It was a real labour of love. It’s for the community really. It’s a long-term investment in the community, to make the centre look nice, and to protect the floor for many years to come.”
For more information about Beanfield Community Centre visit their Facebook page.