Magical panto promised at Castle Theatre Wellingborough as Cinderella comes to town

With ticket sales already flying off the shelves, Cinderella at Wellingborough’s Castle Theatre promises to be a sparkling success.

Panto’s most magic of stories will be directed by Martin Cleverley with professional cast members joined by 60 local children.

Hoping to win the hand of Prince Charming – Thomas Griffiths – are Ugly Sisters Adam Borzone as Bella and Wellingborough-born Gary Johnson as Donna.

L-r Colin Hubbard (Baron Hardup), Gary Johnson (Donna), Hayley Johnston (Cinderella), Adam Borzone (Bella), Thomas Griffiths (Prince Charming)

Gary said: “I came here when I was a kid and that inspired me to get on stage. It’s the excitement as soon as you enter the auditorium and to see the people with smiles on their faces – that’s what panto is all about."

Hayley Johnston will star as Cinderella in her third panto and Colin Hubbard will return to the Castle as Baron Hardup.

Adam, who is a regular in the Castle’s panto cast, is relishing the prospect of another Christmas season in Wellingborough.

He said: “I love pantomine. The quality of these shows is fantastic – really, really good. I also love it because I lose weight. Sometimes there’s 14 shows a week and can be seven hours a day. It’s such a fun way to exercise.”

Hayley Johnston (Cinderella)

More than 11,200 tickets have already been sold with 37 schools booking a Christmas treat at the show.

Gary, who will have Wellingborough family and friends going to watch him, added: “I’m just really grateful to be back here. We are so lucky in this town to have this facility – it really is a fantastic space.