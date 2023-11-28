James Ashworth VC Square will be transformed into a winter wonderland

The Corby Town Council Christmas Market takes place on December 8.

A magical event to welcome Christmas to Corby will provide entertainment for all the family.

The town’s own Christmas market and lights switch-on on Friday, December 8, will include a fantastic line-up of stalls and sideshows to help people get into the Christmas spirit.

The Corby Town Council event will see 26 stalls offering festive present ideas in James Ashworth VC Square.

The switch-on of the Christmas tree lights will be accompanied by carols from choirs including Corby CAN, Chordless Corby and Big About Singing.

The Core at the Corby Cube will have cast members from this year’s panto, Cinderella, and you will also be able to purchase tickets for the show.

Corby Lions will be bringing along Santa Claus and his sleigh and Made with Many are holding a lantern-making workshop

There’ll be a Love Corby prize tombola including Christmas hampers and deals from Corby businesses.

Corby Radio will be supplying the festive music alongside some gravity-defying stilt walkers.

What’s on sale?

Food and drink gift stalls will include; Cake Day, CazuChoc, MHudge and Hustle Gin.

You can find a special or personalized gift for Christmas from The Gift Range UK, Isla May or Mint and Dove.

Handmade crafts from JC Woodshop will be on sale, while crafts, clothes and jewellery from Ecuador are provided by John’s Company.

Gemstone jewellery and gothic merchandise are among the offerings of LB Creations. Crochet gifts will be sold by Galactic Daze and Dandylion Wishes.

Scent Bakers, The Bamboo Lady and MS Home and Gift have items for the home, and Becky Forsythe has festive decorations and treats.

Julie Herbert will have light up toys and wands and Bubble Boo are selling children’s novelty bath bombs.

What’s the timetable?

3pm to 8pm – Christmas Stalls will be open to browse and buy from

From 3pm – Santa and his Sleigh courtesy of Corby Lions

5pm – Christmas Tree Lights switch-on

5pm – Corby CAN Choir singing traditional carols

6pm – Christmas songs with the Chordless Corby Choir

7pm – Big About Singing choir