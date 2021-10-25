Magical Halloween half term fun in Kettering and surrounding villages

Ghouls and boys across Kettering and the surrounding area will have a frighteningly spooky half term with a series of free Halloween fun events in the town and surrounding villages.

Showpiece of the week will see Kettering Market Place will be transformed on Wednesday (October 27), as families are invited to come along in your best scary outfits and celebrate in a spooky style, with a fantastic day of free activities for the whole family.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) will host the spine-tingling event from 10am to 3pm and anyone attending will be able to enjoy face painting, a ghost train, Circus of Horrors entertainment, crafts, musical games and much, much more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halloween fun

Cllr Helen Howell said: "After a fantastic summer, packed full of fun and games, it is great that we can continue to offer activities across Kettering and the surrounding area. I really hope that everyone comes along and has a unique experience this Halloween."

Also, across half term week, autumn playschemes will take place with ‘Steve the Magician’s Spooky Halloween Magic show’ being held on:

Tuesday, October 26, 11am at The Centre, Mawsley

Thursday, October 28, 11am at Broughton Village Hall

Friday, October 29, 11am at Rothwell Library

All activities are free and families can just turn up, except for Rothwell Library where anyone wishing to attend should contact directly to book via Facebook page, pop into the library or email [email protected]

Alongside Halloween themed activities, NNC is also offering a free two-day Bikeability course on Thursday, October 28, and Friday, October 29, from 10am to 2.30pm at North Park in Kettering, equipping children aged 10+ with the skills, confidence and enthusiasm to make more journeys by bicycle.