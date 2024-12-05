'Magical' Desborough Enchanted Wonderland Christmas event cancelled

A Christmas event that was scheduled to take place on the outskirts of Desborough has been cancelled by organisers.

The Enchanted Wonderland had been due to take place at Eckland Lodge from Monday, December 9 until Sunday, December 23.

An online ticket selling site remains open with general admission priced at £1 but organisers say payments for the Santa’s Grotto – £5 – and entry fees will be refunded.

Facebook site “Ench wonderland” has posted a message to customers informing them of the decision to cancel the event and blamed ‘misinformation’ for the cancellation.

The message said: “The Enchanted Wonderland event was organised to create a magical experience for everyone to enjoy, however we have come to the difficult decision to cancel this at Eckland Lodge from December 9 to 23..

“After some misinformation that has been circulating and negative feedback on Facebook, unfortunately, more than half of the traders scheduled to attend have decided to withdraw, this now makes the event non-viable.

“We have not made this decision lightly and we are extremely disappointed that this will not be going ahead.

“All tickets and grotto fees are being refunded and customers will receive an email from the ticket site explaining the process.

“Traders have also been informed and refunds are also being processed.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Everyone who had booked should now have received email from the ticket site.”

A webpage linked to the Ench Wonderland social media page takes people to H:Q Events’ homepage where they promise ‘world-class, full-service force in integrated event creation and production’.

H:Q Events has been contacted for a comment.