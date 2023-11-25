News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Magical Christmas candlelight concert for Kettering church

The string trio will perform a set of traditional and classic Christmas tunes
By Alison Bagley
Published 25th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – and that’s just one of the pieces that will be performed by string trio Lumos Live at the candlelight experience in Kettering️.

On Saturday, December 2, Kettering’s St Peter’s & St Paul’s Church will host the talented musicians as they play Christmas classics surrounded by hundreds of candles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Part of a national tour of churches, Lumos Live will use their musical talent to give their a modern take on classical music for their candle concert experience.

Most Popular
Lumos LiveLumos Live
Lumos Live

A spokesman for Lumos Live said: “‘The Christmas candlelight experience is set within three different allocated zones and features over 2,000 candles.

“With candlelight experiences becoming a recent international success, we will bring an enchanting evening and a magical concert.”

A Christmas classic-packed set list will include Walking in the Air, Fairytale of New York, a medley of carols, the Nutcracker’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Feliz Navidadand Joy to the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But for those playing Whamageddon – you’ll still be in the game – Lumos Live’s cover version of Last Christmas won’t count.

Lumos Live play on Saturday, December 2, starting at 7pm.

For further information and tickets click here.

Related topics:Kettering