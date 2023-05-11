The Wellingborough Stories Festival from North Northamptonshire arts programme Made With Many begins this Friday, shining a light on the town’s untold stories.

The festival starts tomorrow (May 12) and extends to Sunday, May 28 with things to do and see in various locations around the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Briggs, producer at Made With Many said: “We’re really proud to be showcasing so many unique stories from the people of Wellingborough.

The Wellingborough Stories Festival starts on May 12

"It’s a place that is alive with fantastic tales, from haunted hotel rooms, to unexploded bombs, stories of neighbourly kindness and first impressions of this fascinating, diverse town.

"More than 600 people have already shared their Wellingborough stories with us and we can’t wait to share them with you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout March and April, people were invited to attend a variety of workshops designed to help Wellingborough people bring their own stories to life and create new artwork for the festival.

The resulting stories, films, writings, and artworks are to be shown around Wellingborough town centre for two weeks.

Artwork will be displayed in shops in Swansgate shopping centre

The project received support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, a branch of the lottery that helps to create positive and lasting change for communities all over the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All workshops and events are free to attend, however it is recommended that some are booked in advance to guarantee entry.

Timetables of events can be found at the Festival Hub in the Swansgate Centre, opposite Roman.

The new work is presented alongside more Wellingborough Stories gathered over the years, which can all be found at the Festival Hub, Wellingborough Library or on the Made With Many website.