Made With Many is looking for young people aged five to 14-years-old to get involved in Kids Business, a new public artwork in Corby with award-winning live art duo Hunt and Darton.

Making use of a transformed empty shop unit, Hunt and Darton, two friends on a mission to make art and create entertaining experiences, will lead young local minds to invent and run their own fully functional business on their high street in this creative project.

Working in partnership with young budding entrepreneurs, the artist duo will harness the flamboyant imaginations of local children to develop the next generation of business people. Will it be a bakery, bank, cafe or unicorn specialist, the kids will dream big and decide.

The project starts this weekend

Participants will be invited to attend ‘meetings’ and each session will focus on aspects of an enterprise and clarifying the childrens’ vision, including everything from uniforms to budgets and signage, before completing a dramatic make-over of the space and getting their business ready to open to the public.

Taking place over five weekends, the project starts this weekend with a free drop-in badge-making workshop in Corby town centre, where you’ll have the opportunity to get creative and chat to the artists about the project.

Thanks to use of an empty shop unit, provided by Willow Place, you can visit the former Dorothy Perkins shop from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, February 11 to find out more, and sign up for further sessions on the following four weekends.

All events are free to attend, however spaces are limited for the bookable workshops so don’t miss out - you may already have a great business idea, or just want to have some fun working in a team to bring your ideas to life.

Vicky Frayard, senior producer at Made With Many, said: “We know how creative Corby is and we can’t wait to see the magnificent ideas that are dreamt up brought to life. We’re very excited to bring Hunt and Darton’s unique project to the town centre.”

For more information and booking visit the Made With Many website.