‘Made my heart drop a beat’ - Hero doorman speaks out after saving woman on night out in Northampton

A hero doorman, who helped to rescue a woman from a potentially dangerous situation during a night out in Northampton, has spoken out.

Harry Price, from Kettering, was working on the door of NBs in Bridge Street overnight from Friday June 14 to Saturday June 15, when a vulnerable female left the venue alone. A unknown man got the woman into his car, but thanks to Harry – and the Northampton Guardians - the woman was safeguarded and was taken home by police officers.

The 22-year-old, who works for Etiquette Security said: “We still do not know who he was or what he was doing. I don’t know what his intentions were; I dread to think.

“It made my heart drop a beat. I’ve been working the doors for just over a year and I’ve dealt with lone females before but this is the first time something this serious has happened.

Harry Price, from Kettering, helped to save a woman from a potentially dangerous situation on a night out in Northampton.

“Fight or flight kicks in and in this job you always have to fight. The adrenaline kicked in, I sprinted, work mode kicked in and I started asking questions.

“It was a good test for me really. I’m glad it ended the way it did, it could have been a different situation.”

Harry said it was initially a normal night for him, before he saw the lone female walking out of the club.

He added: “I asked her if she had any friends and asked her if I could call her a taxi.

“She ignored me and walked off, so I asked the operator to follow her on CCTV cameras.

“She didn’t want to speak to me, so I wouldn’t make her.”

Harry described how cameras had seen a man approach the woman at the bottom of Bridge Street. The Northampton Guardians were then asked to attend and Harry began walking down the hill.

As Harry turned the corner, he could see the man getting into the driver’s side of the car.

He added: “At that stage I began to run. I sprinted and stood in front of the car. I asked him who he was, if he knew the woman and if he was a taxi driver.

“I then asked the woman to get out of the passenger side of the car, which she did.”

Harry says the guardians turned up and blocked the man in with their van, to await police officers.

“I then went back to the door as my job there was done,” Harry continued.

Since the incident, a Facebook post from the guardians has been shared more than a 1,000 times and Harry has been inundated with praise for what he did on the night.