The Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Kettering General Hospital has received a top quality assessment award for the way it supports people living with cancer.

The centre – which has been operating since May 2022 and was officially launched by Lord Spencer in January - has achieved the Macmillan Quality Environment Mark (MQEM).

That means it has had a detailed and independent assessment and been found to have gone above and beyond to create a welcoming and friendly space that meets people’s needs.

Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service Lead, Danielle Mellows, (centre) with L-R Volunteer Chloe Wilkins, Information and Support Officer Mary Chapman, and KGH’s Macmillan Head of Nursing for Cancer

The support centre at KGH scored top marks (5/5) in all of the areas assessed and the review included feedback from both patients and staff.

Patient feedback included: “Thank you so much for your support. I have found strength I never realised I had, and you have given me hope and turned my life around. I am not lonely anymore and you have helped me make friends in the same position as me.”

The centre also provides a valuable support for KGH cancer nurses as it helps them to refer patients on for further advice and support beyond clinical care itself.

Comments from staff included: “As a breast care nurse specialist, I’ve found the new Macmillan centre at KGH an invaluable service for our patients. Signposting my patients there for support groups and also for additional support following their clinic appointment. The atmosphere in the centre is calm and peaceful. We feel very privileged and lucky to have this amazing resource at our hospital.”

Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service Lead Danielle Mellows, who runs the centre with the support of volunteers, said: “We are delighted to have achieved the quality mark.

"I hope it demonstrates just how hard we have worked to develop the centre to meet the needs of our patients.

“Our aim is to provide practical, emotional, and financial support for people living with cancer.

"We do this through support groups, a welfare benefits clinic, a walking group, a wig-fitting service, and with workshops on well-being and alternative therapies.

“We provide our information and support in a calm and relaxing environment to look after the needs of people living with cancer and their families.”

Macmillan Head of Nursing for Cancer Ruth Giles said: “I am proud and delighted that Danielle and her team have achieved this quality mark – the only one of its kind in the UK for cancer - which reflects the amazing environment and fabulous services that have been created for patients and their loved ones.

“The quality mark is a tribute to the service provided by the team as well as demonstrating just how much this centre was needed and how valuable it is to people living with cancer.”

Lead Cancer Clinician, Prof Andrew Chilton, said: “This is great achievement and demonstrates that the service the centre provides is second to none.

"If people need to use the support centre they can be assured they will be in good hands.”

Rachel Atkinson, Macmillan Partnership Manager – Leicester, Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire - said: "A fantastic achievement and well done to everyone involved.

“These assessments are very thorough and carried out by an external assessor and a patient representative.

"I am so pleased the Kettering support centre has done so well.”

The Macmillan Cancer Information Centre at KGH was shaped by local people living with cancer and brings together a range of vital cancer information and support services under one roof.

The new centre fills a much-needed gap in support for the 24,000 people living with and beyond cancer in Northamptonshire and is located near the hospital’s main entrance.

It is open Monday to Friday, 9am until 4pm. No appointment needed.

You can also contact the centre on 01536 493888 or email [email protected]

KGH also get great online reviews for cancer care

Other good news on the cancer experience at KGH has been revealed in recent research by the East Midlands Cancer Alliance.

The research involved carrying out an online review which looked at comments on review sites, social media, and other sites, about organisations involved in cancer care in the East Midlands.