Machinery worth £150,000 stolen from Northamptonshire village barn

The burglary took place overnight
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:37 BST

Thousands of pounds worth of farm machinery have been stolen in a raid on a Northamptonshire village barn.

The burglary saw items valued at £150,000 stolen from premises in Old Dry Lane, Brigstock, although some were recovered later.

It was broken into sometime between 10pm on Saturday, July 15, and 9am on Sunday, July 16.

Some of the items of machinery stolen from Brigstock / Northants PoliceSome of the items of machinery stolen from Brigstock / Northants Police
A spokeman for Northants Police said: “Between 10pm on Saturday, July 15, and 9am on Sunday, July 16, the offender/s broke into a secure barn and stole several vehicles before fleeing across fields. Some items were recovered after being hidden in nearby woodland.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered any of the machinery pictured for sale in unusual circumstances.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.