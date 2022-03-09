Machete taken off the streets after it was dumped in quiet Kettering neighbourhood

Police in Kettering have recovered a machete from a quiet residential street close to two schools and a town skate park.

The blade, which was about about 2ft long, had been found by a member of the public near to Cheyne Walk who alerted Northamptonshire Police yesterday (March 8) at about 4pm.

Northamptonshire Police have been tackling knife crime across the county as part of the national initiative - Operation Sceptre.

An officer with the machete

A tweet from Kettering Police Team showed an officer with the recovered machete.

It said: "Another knife taken from the streets of Kettering #opsceptre."

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "This incident was at about 4pm when we were called by someone who had found the machete near Cheyne Walk. We deployed and it was recovered."