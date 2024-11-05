MA Equestrian's Wear It Pink event in Bozeat raises more than £1,200 for Breast Cancer Awareness

A riding school has helped raise more than £1,200 for charity with its Wear It Pink fundraiser.

MA Equestrian in Bozeat, near Wellingborough, held the charity event last month (October 19) in support of Breast Cancer Awareness, raising £1,222.05 for the cause.

The event, part of the national Wear It Pink campaign, was organised by the British Horse Society Leadership group, which is currently working towards their bronze award.

MA Equestrian, which opened its doors in September 2023 as a riding school under the leadership of 22-year-old BS UKCC & BHSAI coach Molly-Ann Osborne, has already made a big impact in the community.

The Wear It Pink event was a huge success

The riding school has gone from strength to strength, gaining a loyal following of riders and supporters.

The charity event was a team effort with many of the day’s activities being devised by the children involved.

From the creative stalls to the raffle and the Wear It Pink jump, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Special thanks go to those who contributed by donating online, bringing cash or buying items from the various stalls.

Georgia won best fancy dress at MA Equestrian's Wear It Pink event

Other support on the day included photography provided by Lewis Devereux Photography and the jumps provided by Jump 4 Joy and Poly Jumps.

The day also included some competitions, with six-year-old Amber taking home the prize for the colouring competition and 14-year-old Georgia winning the fancy dress contest as a pink crayon.

Molly-Ann Osborne from MA Equestrian told the Northants Telegraph: “We’re so thankful to everyone who donated, volunteered and participated in the event.

"It’s incredible to see the community come together for such an important cause.”

MA Equestrian continues to grow as a vital part of the local equestrian community, and if you’d like to book a lesson or learn more about what they offer, visit their website at www.molly-ann.co.uk.

The event was a resounding success, proving that the efforts of a small but dedicated group can have a big impact on the local community and the causes they care about.

The British Horse Society (BHS) Leadership Awards are a program that help participants develop life and work skills through a series of challenges.