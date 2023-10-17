Luke's delight as education building opens for students at Poppies' Latimer Park

Luke Graham and the new Future Lions education building.

The boss of a football and education academy says a brand new building at Latimer Park is ‘fantastic’ for youngsters.

The 80ft x 40ft site at Kettering Town FC’s Burton Latimer home is providing a better environment for students at Future Lions.

They had previously been learning in what is now the Poppies’ hospitality suite and clubhouse.

And Luke Graham, who is joint director of Future Lions, said it is brilliant for their 50 to 60 BTEC football and education students who are using it daily.

He said: "We’ve had a journey to get where we are and we’re quite proud at what we can now offer.

"This was the next piece in the jigsaw for us in terms of what we could do to help our youngsters.”

Future Lions has 400 students at 10 sites across the Midlands and works with ex-Premier League players such as Muzzy Izzet.

They have a base at Latimer Park and former Poppies captain Luke said he and fellow director Ritchie Jeune had visions of improving facilities there.

The first part was to have an on-site gym and they then got some cabins and invested in them for the education building, which is also available to hire during half-term and in the evenings.

Luke thanked the volunteers and people behind the scenes who have helped them get it ready – and said his next hope is for a 3G pitch by the back of Latimer Park.

He said: “To have that building in place long-term is fantastic for our football students and young people in the area.

"Not many football sites in the county also have an education setting.

"We’re hoping that someone will also invest in a 3G pitch for the site. That would be amazing for the community.”