One lucky ticket holder from Northamptonshire is £120,000 richer after claiming a National Lottery prize.

The mystery man — known only as Mr B — won £10,000 a month for a year after matching the five main numbers in a Set For Life draw in September.

Set For Life is a draw-based game where entrants pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the second prize of £10,000 a month for one year — or £5 for matching just two main numbers.

Mr B joins more than eight million players who win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or — like this winner — release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for Mr B who can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year.”

Earlier this year, Camelot confirmed someone had missed out on the same £10,000 a month for a year prize after the holder of a lucky ticket bought somewhere in Northamptonshire failed to claim their prize.

But cricket fan Martin Gilbey was hit for six after scooping nearly £120,000 on the EuroMillions lottery in January 2021 — all because he went to his local shop in Cogenhoe to buy carrots for Sunday dinner.

Celebrating his win, Martin said: “I got to the till but only had my debit card and the minimum purchase was £3.

"I said to the lady at the counter, ‘shall I buy a Scratchcard or a Lottery ticket’. She said Lottery so I had a Lucky Dip for that night’s EuroMillions draw to take me over £3.”

Players help generate more than £30 million every week for National Lottery-funded projects.

