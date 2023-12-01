Lucky Kettering gran wins Weetabix competition with delivery from Burton Latimer farmer

The competition was part of the cereal giant’s Weetabixshire campaign

Residents braving the frost in Kettering were surprised by an early-morning visit to a quiet street by a big yellow Weetabix tractor.

Diana Lee had entered a competition by the Burton Latimer cereal producer to win hundreds of the wheaty breakfast biscuits.

Shocked to win, she was even more amazed when her prize was delivered to her Clarence Road door by tractor by one of the farmers who grows its main ingredient.

Diana Lee with husband Peter with some of the boxes of Weetabix/National World

Diana, 76, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant! I never thought I would win, but now I have all the Weetabix I could ever imagine.

"I’m going to share the prize with my grandchildren.”

A retired machinist, Diana said she had never won anything before but was a big fan of Weetabix.

She said: “When we were children we used to spread it with butter and jam and eat it like that. Nowadays I like it with milk and honey.”

Filming - Diana Lee with some of the boxes of Weetabix/National World

When she was contacted she thought it was a ‘scam’ but soon realised she had been chosen from the hundreds of entries, celebrating the win with husband Peter.

Diana said: “There’s no way we can eat 10 boxes. I want to save one for my granddaughter Sydni who lives in Nottingham – she loves Weetabix.”

Neighbours as well as family members have also been gifted boxes of the popular cereal that were delivered by Burton Latimer Weetabix farmer Jim Beaty.

Diana Lee gets a doorstep delivery from Weetabix farmer Jim Beaty Weetabix/National World

The grain-inspired giveaway follows Weetabix’s recent petition to create a new UK county called Weetabixshire encircling a 50-mile radius from the factory in Burton Latimer where all the wheat for Weetabix is produced.

Weetabix employs a 1,100-strong workforce, making 11 million Weetabix every day – almost 8,000 every minute.

Lorraine Rothwell, head of brand at Weetabix, said: “We’re so excited to deliver this exciting breakfast package to a lucky Weetabixshire resident. This prize is a little token of appreciation to the wonderful Weetabix community, and we hope the boxes of ‘bix helps to start their mornings off in the right way, for weeks to come!”