Lovely surprise for Northamptonshire's Animals In Need with huge donation of dog food

A charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals each year has been surprised with a generous donation of dog food.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, was delighted to receive the special delivery this week.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “We had a lovely surprise yesterday as Butchers pet food sent us a huge pallet of dog food as a kind donation.

"This is the preferred food for our dogs so lots of happy dogs and kennel workers.”

Animals In Need has been rescuing and re-homing animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years.

In total, last year saw 1,838 wildlife admissions and more than 660 animals and birds re-homed to new owners.

For more information about Animals In Need and its work across the county, visit its website.