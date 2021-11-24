Love Island winner's trip to Rushden Lakes to spread Christmas cheer

A celebrity mum has kicked off a festive nationwide campaign by helping a Rushden Lakes retailer launch their gift appeal to help people in hygiene poverty.

Love Island’s Cara Delahoyde-Massey popped to the retail park to cut the ribbon on the Superdrug Christmas Give Back campaign with Beauty Banks charity.

Beauty Banks works to diminish hygiene poverty and donates essential personal care products to local charities nationwide year-round.

Cara Delahoyde-Massey kicked off the campaign at the Superdrug Rushden Lakes store

The mum-of-two said: "I'm so proud to be supporting Superdrug's Christmas Give Back campaign with the charity Beauty Banks.

"As a mum with young children I know the worry and heartache some families will go through trying to provide for their families at Christmas. Times are tough enough at the moment anyway, but trying your best to make sure your children have a lovely Christmas will only add to the worries.

"I think it's incredible that Superdrug are going to be delivering hundreds of essential toiletries and Christmas gifts to people in need across the country this festive season.

"It really couldn't be easier for everyone to get involved and donate by buying an extra item when shopping in-store at Superdrug and dropping it into the Beauty Banks Bin.

"Each donation will make a huge difference to a family in need this Christmas."

Superdrug will be delivering hundreds of everyday essential toiletries and Christmas gift donations from their high street stores to local charities. All donations made in store are guaranteed to go to a local charity, helping those most in need.

Superdrug's commercial director, Simon Comins, said: "We couldn't be happier to support Beauty Banks as a valued charity partner throughout the year, but especially during this festive period, and we are thrilled to be working with Cara to spread the message of Superdrug's Christmas Give Back.

"With more than 100 Beauty Banks donation bins in our stores, it is incredibly easy for everyone to get involved and donate whilst shopping on the high street, and we are so proud to be giving back to our local communities across the country this Christmas."