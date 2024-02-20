Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lost lamb was found in the central reservation of the M1 in Northamptonshire, after surviving two days in busy traffic.

National Highways traffic officers received reports of the stranded lamb on Sunday (February 18). The lamb was said to be just south of Watford Gap services, however officers could not find the animal, despite several patrols.

When Elliot Flynn clocked in, he slowed down the traffic on the southbound carriageway so he could get a better look and spotted the frightened creature in the central reservation.

Elliot Flynn rescued 'Gappy' the lamb from the central reservation on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

The lamb – who traffic officers have named Gappy - was so dirty that it was camouflaged against the safety barrier and difficult to see.

Elliot said: “As I walked over the lamb came straight over to me and started cuddling up against my leg so I was able to pick her up and get her to safety. People in the stopped traffic were clapping and cheering when they saw what I was doing.

“The lamb was tired and hungry because she had been out there for at least two days so we took her to the nearby Watford Gap outstation and gave her some warm milk.”

Having grown up on a farm, Elliot knew that the lamb’s mother would have a matching number, so he drove to the field which the runaway was thought to have escaped from and found a sheep with the same number.

He added: “The mum was there, with another newborn, and as soon as she saw her lost lamb she was licking her to get it clean and then Gappy started feeding. We were so pleased to reunite her with her mum.”

After mum and lamb were reunited, the farmer was notified so he could get Gappy checked over. Fortunately there were no signs of any injuries despite spending two days next to high speed traffic.