Lorry driver left with cuts and bruises after vehicle overturns at Corby roundabout

By Sam Wildman
Friday, 27th May 2022, 3:22 pm
A lorry driver suffered cuts and bruises after his vehicle overturned at a Corby roundabout yesterday (Thursday).

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to the Holiday Inn junction at Geddington Road after the incident at about 12.30pm.

The artic lorry was carrying recycled dry waste, which tipped on to the road, and there was also diesel and AdBlue which needed to be cleaned up.

There was heavy traffic in the area as the road was closed. The road was later cleared by 3.55pm when the vehicle had been recovered.

A police spokesman said the driver went to be checked out by medical staff and was believed to have suffered from minor cuts and bruising.

