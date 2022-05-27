Lorry driver left with cuts and bruises after vehicle overturns at Corby roundabout

The overturned lorry.

A lorry driver suffered cuts and bruises after his vehicle overturned at a Corby roundabout yesterday (Thursday).

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to the Holiday Inn junction at Geddington Road after the incident at about 12.30pm.

The artic lorry was carrying recycled dry waste, which tipped on to the road, and there was also diesel and AdBlue which needed to be cleaned up.

There was heavy traffic in the area as the road was closed. The road was later cleared by 3.55pm when the vehicle had been recovered.