A lorry driver has made his first court appearance charged with causing the death of a talented Kettering footballer.

Joshua Lewis Perkins was in the dock at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning after being charged with causing death by careless driving.

The visibly distressed family of Kelsey Walsh sat silently as Perkins, 31, was brought into Court Number One along with his family to face the single charge.

Talented footballer and fitness instructor Kelsey Walsh died in January this year.

The court heard how Perkins is accused of leaving the unlit trailer of his Scania lorry in an allegedly dangerous position on the Telford Way industrial estate on January 24 this year.

After an early-morning visit to the gym, Kelsey crashed his van into the stationary vehicle and suffered a fatal head injury.

Kelsey’s family wore hoodies dedicated to the 23-year-old personal trainer for the court appearance.

