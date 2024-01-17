Lorry crashes into hotel between Kettering and Market Harborough

The incident took place on the ‘old’ A6 near Desborough

A lorry driver has been freed by firefighters after his vehicle crashed into a hotel near Desborough.

The truck smashed into the front of the Travel Plaza on the B576 Harborough Road, just before 2.15pm today (Wednesday, January 17).

No-one else was injured in the incident but the driver was trapped in the cab of the vehicle, before being placed in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The scene near Desborough /Andrew Carpenter

Fire crews from Rothwell, Kettering and Mereway were sent to the scene along with Northants Police and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

The B576 Harborough Road has been closed in both directions and police are urging drivers to avoid the area.