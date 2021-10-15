Lorry and car involved in smash on A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton

One lane is blocked following a crash on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton

One lane is closed on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton following a crash mid-morning on Friday (October 15).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed a car and a lorry were involved in the smash westbound, just before the Esso Garage near Ecton.

There are no reports of injuries but drivers are being advised to avoid the area while recovery work goes on.