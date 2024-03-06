Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lord Lieutenant was received with honour and warmth by the staff and trustees of Sulgrave Manor, as well as local dignitaries and community members. Hosted by Carole Souter, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Sulgrave Manor Trust, the Lord Lieutenant explored the rich tapestry of Sulgrave Manor's past and its enduring significance in British and American history.

Once a Tudor family home in the 1530s, Sulgrave was later saved from ruin in 1914 by public subscription. The Manor was bought with money raised from both UK and US donors and today, it remains a symbol of peace between the two nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to a private view of Sulgrave Manor & Garden ahead of its 2024 open season, the Lord Lieutenant engaged in discussions with local stakeholders about the importance of heritage preservation and community engagement. Sulgrave Manor stands as a testament to the power of heritage to unite communities, inspire future generations and foster a deeper appreciation for the shared history that binds us all.

The Lord Lieutenant and other guests outside Sulgrave Manor.

James Saunders-Watson, the Lord Lieutenant, told us, “It has been a tremendous honour to visit Sulgrave Manor and to witness first-hand the remarkable legacy of the Washington family. This historic site serves as a beacon of our shared heritage and a testament to the enduring values of courage, resilience and leadership. I commend the dedication of the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to preserve and promote this cultural treasure for generations to come. As Sulgrave Manor continues to inspire and educate visitors from near and far, it remains an enduring symbol of peace, prosperity and unity."