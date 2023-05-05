News you can trust since 1897
Gaziano & Girling, Balfour Street, visit by HRH The Prince of Wales in January, 2019Gaziano & Girling, Balfour Street, visit by HRH The Prince of Wales in January, 2019
Looking back to when King Charles visited north Northants as The Prince of Wales - picture special

King Charles is no stranger to the county

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 16th Sep 2022, 13:07 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:36 BST

As Prince of Wales, King Charles III has visited our corner of his kingdom many times.

Visits have ranged from informal occasions at Barnwell village fete or when following his passion for architecture or traditional industries such as shoemaking.

In 1995 he officially opened the new stadium complex for Rushden and Diamonds FC.

The restored water gardens at Lyveden New Bield brought His Majesty back to the county when in July 2002 he toured the National Trust property.

January 2019 saw another Royal visit to Kettering’s Gaziano & Girling shoemakers of the highest quality, based in the town.

And he was so impressed with the pair of bespoke shoes emblazoned with the Prince of Wales' crest, the Monarch will be wearing a pair of Kettering-made bow pumps at his coronation.

He also owns three other pairs of Kettering shoes which have been produced in the Balfour Street factory where they make shoes fit for a King!

Prince Charles waves to well-wishers outside Gaziano & Girling in Balfour Street, Kettering

1. Royal Visit: Kettering: Gaziano & Girling, Balfour Street, visit by HRH THe Prince of Wales, Prince Charles. Monday, 28th January, 2019

Prince Charles waves to well-wishers outside Gaziano & Girling in Balfour Street, Kettering Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY 077516

Photo Sales
Prince Charles arrived by helicopter on the pitch at Nene Park, Irthlingborough during his visit in 1995

2. When we welcomed the prince who became King Charles

Prince Charles arrived by helicopter on the pitch at Nene Park, Irthlingborough during his visit in 1995 Photo: Johnston Press

Photo Sales
Prince Charles at Lyveden New Bield in 2002

3. When we welcomed the prince who became King Charles

Prince Charles at Lyveden New Bield in 2002 Photo: Kit Mallin

Photo Sales
Prince Charles toured the Lyveden New Bield site

4. When we welcomed the prince who became King Charles

Prince Charles toured the Lyveden New Bield site Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
