Looking back to when King Charles visited north Northants as The Prince of Wales - picture special
King Charles is no stranger to the county
As Prince of Wales, King Charles III has visited our corner of his kingdom many times.
Visits have ranged from informal occasions at Barnwell village fete or when following his passion for architecture or traditional industries such as shoemaking.
In 1995 he officially opened the new stadium complex for Rushden and Diamonds FC.
The restored water gardens at Lyveden New Bield brought His Majesty back to the county when in July 2002 he toured the National Trust property.
January 2019 saw another Royal visit to Kettering’s Gaziano & Girling shoemakers of the highest quality, based in the town.
And he was so impressed with the pair of bespoke shoes emblazoned with the Prince of Wales' crest, the Monarch will be wearing a pair of Kettering-made bow pumps at his coronation.
He also owns three other pairs of Kettering shoes which have been produced in the Balfour Street factory where they make shoes fit for a King!