From the advent of steam to the age of trains, take a look down memory lane

Today we’re looking pictures of trains and stations from our archives from our towns and villages.

Some of the stations featured survived the cuts of the Beeching Plan, others were demolished and some were preserved.

1 . Memories of our railways, trains and stations A piped send-off for the train as it leaves Corby Station en route to Kettering in 1987. Photo: National World

2 . Memories of our railways, trains and stations Richard Ashby lights the restored gas lighting at Rushden train station in November 1991 Photo: National World

3 . Memories of our railways, trains and stations Busy day at Corby station. Families gather in the sunshine to wait for their train Photo: National World

4 . Memories of our railways, trains and stations RUSHTON, old railway station, new Friends of Glendon and Rushton station are renovating the grade 2 listed building Tim Collier, Ian Appleyard, Frances Peacock and Jeff Norwood. June 2010 Photo: Jamie Lorriman