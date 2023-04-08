News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
14 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
14 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
15 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
16 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
17 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
A piped send-off for the train as it leaves Corby Station en route to Kettering in 1987.A piped send-off for the train as it leaves Corby Station en route to Kettering in 1987.
A piped send-off for the train as it leaves Corby Station en route to Kettering in 1987.

Looking back at trains and stations from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area from the past

From the advent of steam to the age of trains, take a look down memory lane

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 8th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

Today we’re looking pictures of trains and stations from our archives from our towns and villages.

Some of the stations featured survived the cuts of the Beeching Plan, others were demolished and some were preserved.

Have a look through at the images and see what memories you have and if you’d like to share them with us contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

A piped send-off for the train as it leaves Corby Station en route to Kettering in 1987.

1. Memories of our railways, trains and stations

A piped send-off for the train as it leaves Corby Station en route to Kettering in 1987. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Richard Ashby lights the restored gas lighting at Rushden train station in November 1991

2. Memories of our railways, trains and stations

Richard Ashby lights the restored gas lighting at Rushden train station in November 1991 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Busy day at Corby station. Families gather in the sunshine to wait for their train

3. Memories of our railways, trains and stations

Busy day at Corby station. Families gather in the sunshine to wait for their train Photo: National World

Photo Sales
RUSHTON, old railway station, new Friends of Glendon and Rushton station are renovating the grade 2 listed building Tim Collier, Ian Appleyard, Frances Peacock and Jeff Norwood. June 2010

4. Memories of our railways, trains and stations

RUSHTON, old railway station, new Friends of Glendon and Rushton station are renovating the grade 2 listed building Tim Collier, Ian Appleyard, Frances Peacock and Jeff Norwood. June 2010 Photo: Jamie Lorriman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12
CorbyKetteringWellingboroughRushden