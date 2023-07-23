News you can trust since 1897
Looking back at retirements from Corby, Kettering Wellingborough and Rushden area schools from the early 2000s

Alison Bagley
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

School’s out! And as most pupils and staff look forward to a deserved summer break, some long-serving stalwarts have celebrated working their final day in their jobs.

We’ve looked back into our archives to find pictures of much-loved staff, teachers, teaching assistants and dinner ladies.

Have a look to see who you recognise as we take a trip down memory lane.

Kettering, Hawthorn Community Primary School, retirement of Headteacher Richard Hall, marked by dress up as Richard Hall day. 2008

Kettering, Hawthorn Community Primary School, retirement of Headteacher Richard Hall, marked by dress up as Richard Hall day. 2008 Photo: Alison Bagley

Kettering Park Infants School, Margaret Lewin 2009

Kettering Park Infants School, Margaret Lewin 2009 Photo: Alison Bagley

Studfall Infants retirement party for teacher Elaine Rawlings who's been there 23 years, 2010

Studfall Infants retirement party for teacher Elaine Rawlings who's been there 23 years, 2010 Photo: Jamie Lorriman

Kettering: St Mary's Primary School, Joy Coleman retires from school after 30 years. 2012.

Kettering: St Mary's Primary School, Joy Coleman retires from school after 30 years. 2012. Photo: Alison Bagley

