School’s out! And as most pupils and staff look forward to a deserved summer break, some long-serving stalwarts have celebrated working their final day in their jobs.

We’ve looked back into our archives to find pictures of much-loved staff, teachers, teaching assistants and dinner ladies.

Have a look to see who you recognise as we take a trip down memory lane.

1 . Looking back at retirements from our schools Kettering, Hawthorn Community Primary School, retirement of Headteacher Richard Hall, marked by dress up as Richard Hall day. 2008 Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Looking back at retirements from our schools Kettering Park Infants School, Margaret Lewin 2009 Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Looking back at retirements from our schools Studfall Infants retirement party for teacher Elaine Rawlings who's been there 23 years, 2010 Photo: Jamie Lorriman Photo Sales

4 . Looking back at retirements from our schools Kettering: St Mary's Primary School, Joy Coleman retires from school after 30 years. 2012. Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

