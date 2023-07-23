Looking back at retirements from Corby, Kettering Wellingborough and Rushden area schools from the early 2000s
Taking a dip into our archives
School’s out! And as most pupils and staff look forward to a deserved summer break, some long-serving stalwarts have celebrated working their final day in their jobs.
We’ve looked back into our archives to find pictures of much-loved staff, teachers, teaching assistants and dinner ladies.
Have a look to see who you recognise as we take a trip down memory lane.
Page 1 of 8