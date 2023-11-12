Looking back at Remembrance services from Kettering, Burton Latimer, Desborough and Rothwell in the 1970s and 1980s
Ever since war memorials were erected in our towns and villages at the end of the First World War, Remembrance Day parades have taken place to remember the fallen.
In the wake of the war, cenotaphs became a focus for collective grief as so many service personnel died overseas and were not brought home for burial.
Many casualties had no known grave so communities formed committees to create a war memorial to commemorate their dead and the losses they had suffered.
As Acts of Remembrance take place today, we remember those who gave their lives in wars and conflicts – and made the ultimate sacrifice.
We will remember them.